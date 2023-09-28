Best Bets: Lions at Packers

The Detroit Lions make the short jaunt over Lake Michigan to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both teams enter this one with a 2-1 mark with the Lions knocking off the Chiefs in the opener, losing to the Seahawks in a close game in Week 2, followed by a rebound win against the Falcons on Sunday. The Packers knocked out the Bears, lost a close one to the Falcons, and made a huge comeback to clip the Saints after Derek Carr exited the contest. The Packers went scoreless in that game against the Saints, at home, through the first three quarters though.

If the transitive property were applied, the Lions win against the Falcons, the team that beat the Packers, would be all we need here. That’s not necessarily why I’m picking the Lions, but it doesn’t hurt. The Lions came into the year as the better football team on paper and that should help on the short week where game plans for both sides are usually limited.

Last year, the Lions swept this series and both were low scoring affairs. It’s a new year but I’m getting similar vibes as to where this series stands. A win here for the Lions will really solidify their standing as the NFC North frontrunners. That’s where I’m putting my chips tonight.

Picks: Lions -1.5, Under 46

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

