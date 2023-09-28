The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

After the Chicago Bears fell to 0-3 in embarrassing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs, a lot of fans wondered if the team had hit rock-bottom.

Well, Nick Kostos of You Better You Bet thinks it can get much worse for the Bears.

“For the Bears, I don’t think they’ve scraped what rock-bottom could be yet,” he explained. “I think it’s Earth’s core could be where the Bears are headed all the way down.”

This team has issues all over the place, and it doesn’t look like it can get better. So what can Bears fans do about it? Kostos has an opinion that is usually pretty unpopular amongst fan bases of struggling teams.

“I actually think, if you’re a Bears fan, you need to root for absolute embarrassment. You should be rooting against them this week against the Denver Broncos. That actually makes you a better fan.”

A lot of fans don’t like to hear things like that, but it makes sense. Because Nick thinks if things bottom out as they might, the embarrassment would force ownership to clean house, and if that happens, there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“Here’s my hot take, I think there’s reason for Bears fans to be optimistic... Caleb Williams is awesome. Caleb Williams is the no doubt top overall pick in the draft. Bears get the number one overall pick, that’s Caleb Williams with a bullet, and Bears fans should be on their hands and knees praying that that happens.”

Nick has more opinions on the Bears coaches and issues facing the team, but he also discusses the Carolina Panthers and just how bad they are, and we also cruise around the North and get a quick opinion on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

