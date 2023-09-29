Ja'Tyre Carter was a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern University, and the team kept him on the 53-man roster his entire rookie year. He was only active for three games and played four snaps on special teams, but the fact that the Bears never wanted to risk him on waivers showed how hopeful they were of his potential.

He played left tackle in college, so he was not only transitioning to a much higher level of competition but also learning how to play guard. This year, he's filled in at right guard for Nate Davis, and he doesn't look out of place at all.

In Taylor Doll's latest Making Monsters, she wanted to get Carter's story, so she spoke with Quentin Payne, who coached him at White Castle High School in Louisianna and convinced Carter to join their football team.

Carter's path to the Bears is fascinating, and you can listen to Taylor's interview with Payne in her latest podcast in the embed here.

