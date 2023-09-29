Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears are hosting a team that just gave up 70 points. The Bears are playing this game at home. The Bears are 3 point underdogs.

Woof.

The Denver Broncos are similarly winless on the young season with new HC Sean Payton looking to get his first victory in Blue and Orange. The Broncos spent a lot in Free Agency this off-season, signaling that Payton was not interested in some kind of lengthy rebuild. The Broncos lost their first two games in close fashion before the aforementioned shellacking against the Dolphins.

I have no faith in this Bears defense right now. The scheme does not match the talent and the talent may be sitting on the sidelines in street clothes as Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson have been battling injuries. I think the Broncos move the ball at will here, daring the Bears to try and keep pace.

I have more faith in the Bears offense because there just has to be a limit to the stubbornness of Luke Getsy. This scheme has to open up just a bit eventually, right? I mean, how incompetent can Getsy really be? I’m rolling with the over in this one simply because both defenses have to ability to give up a lot of points.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a ton of faith that the Bears can win this one right now. This team seems broken and while the Broncos are seemingly bad on paper, they’ve been close and get it turned around in Chicago this weekend.

Picks: Broncos -3, Over 45.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

