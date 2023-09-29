The Bear’s Den, September 29, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears pick Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick – NBC Sports Chicago - Currently, the first three teams picking (Bears, Broncos, Vikings) have serious quarterback dilemmas

Schmitz: Two Seasons Enter, One Season Leaves - Da Bears Blog - It’s hard to believe we’ve gotten to this point in only Week 4, but only one of the Broncos and Bears season will survive this weekend’s game.

Eddie Jackson in jeopardy of missing 2nd straight game - 670 - Bears safety Eddie Jackson is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to a left foot injury, which he suffered during in a loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 17.

Lucas explains Bears’ stance on Mahomes ahead of 2017 draft - 670 - In an in-depth interview on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Wednesday, former Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas detailed the organization’s mindset in bypassing on quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Broncos - 670 - Riding a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak, the Bears (0-3) host Broncos (0-3) in a battle of winless teams Sunday at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for noon.

Amid Bears’ frustration, Luke Getsy backs Justin Fields - 670 - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Thursday shared his support for quarterback Justin Fields, calling the offense’s prolonged struggles a result of poor execution by the entire unit.

Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bottom-Feeder Bowl - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears? Broncos? This will be ugly.

Luke Getsy says Bears’ offense ‘building something special’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “I think we’re in the process of building something special,” the Bears’ offensive coordinator said. “It’s a 17-week process. It’s not a three-week process.” In reality, though, the Bears are 20 game weeks into the process already. So they have some catching up to do.

Bears predictions: Sunday vs. Broncos - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s bottom-feeder battle at Soldier Field.

Can the Justin Fields from the Steelers game ever return? Luke Getsy thinks he can - CHGO - During Justin Fields' rookie season, the quarterback threw for his highest number of passing yards to date. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy still sees that confident quarterback now that played against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

DJ Moore might be Bears’ only chance to ignite dormant offense – NBC Sports Chicago

- DJ Moore is currently on pace for the fewest targets, catches, and yards in a season since his rookie season. The Bears are out of excuses for why they can't...

Bears OC Luke Getsy believes team is building something special – NBC Sports Chicago - Almost nothing has gone right for the Bears offense this season

Salo's Fantasy Football Week 4: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Bears brace to go without CB Jaylon Johnson, S Eddie Jackson vs. Broncos - Chicago Sun-Times - Both players missed practice with injuries again Thursday.

Not landing Russell Wilson was a prayer the Bears should be happy went unanswered - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears fans wondering whether their quarterback situation could get worse will try to comfort themselves Sunday at Soldier Field by looking at the other sideline. They might have a point.

Vikings have two chances to avoid first 0-5 start since 1962 - NBC Sports - Last year, the Vikings won all 11 coin-flip games.

2023 Week 4 NFL QB Power Rankings: Packers' Jordan Love cracks top 3, Texans' C.J. Stroud makes massive leap - CBSSports.com - Assessing every team's starting QB almost a quarter into the year

NFL free agency lookahead: Which 2023 players in contract years are helping or hurting their cause? - CBSSports.com - An early look at potential movers on the market

Zimmerman: NFL analyst thinks things will get much worse for Chicago Bears, Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Nick Kostos brings the heat on the latest Bears Banter Podcast!

Householder's Week 4 Game preview: Chicago Bears-Denver Broncos - Windy City Gridiron - Two 0-3 teams enter, and one will leave as the undisputed biggest laughing stock of the NFL.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Broncos - 670 - The Bears (0-3) host the Broncos (0-3) on Sunday at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for noon CT. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

