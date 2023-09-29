Bears Week 4 Injury Designations: 3 more starting defensive backs ruled out

The secondary for the Chicago Bears has been beaten up all season long, and this is the worst week yet. Chicago has ruled starting corner Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), starting safety Eddie Jackson (foot), and starting nickelback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Update: After initially announcing their injury designations, the Bears have decided to place Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

Don’t forget that the usual starting nickel, Kyler Gordon, is on injured reserve, too. Gordon is eligible to come off IR after their week five game.

The good news is rookie corner Tyrique Stevenson, who appeared to get hurt in last week’s game, was fine and listed as a full participant all week, although he was battling an illness. Safety Jaquan Brisker, who has missed snaps in each game this year, is also good to go.

Starting along with Stevenson and Brisker could be rookie Terell Smith at outside corner, Greg Stroman Jr. at nickel, and Elijah Hicks at safety, but we’ll know for sure on Sunday.

The Bears also list running back Travis Homer as questionable with an ankle he tweaked in practice this week. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

The Denver Broncos haven’t revealed their week four report yet, but Frank Clark (OLB), Josey Jewell (ILB), and Mike Purcell (NT) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Jerry Jeudy (WR) and Justin Simmons (FS) were limited.

Once they announce the report, we’ll share it here.