Bears place Josh Blackwell on injured reserve

Shortly after revealing their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears announced they would place cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Blackwell was promoted to the number one nickelback role when the Bears placed Kyler Gordon on IR with a broken hand. He had surgery a few days before their week two game against the Bucs, so if he’s able to, he can come off IR after Chicago’s fifth game.

Look for Greg Stroman Jr. to be the Bears nickel against the Broncos in two days.

Left guard Teven Jenkins is eligible to come off IR after this Sunday’s game, but with a short week before they play Washington on Thursday Night Football (October 5), they may want to see him practice a full week before putting him in a game.

Other Bears on injured reserve are defensive end Khalid Kareem (placed on IR on 9/23/23), left tackle Braxton Jones (IR on 9/20/23), and center Doug Kramer (8/31/23).

The Bears will no doubt elevate a player or two off their practice squad for Sunday, so stay tuned.