The Chicago Bears play one week from today!

With the Chicago Bears playing an actual regular season game in just one week, we wanted to bring you guys a calm-before-the-storm open thread to discuss anything about our beloved Navy and Orange. Open threads are rated WCG-MA, so dive in at your own risk!
We’ll get many of our usual in-season weekly columns, videos, and podcasts started this week. After the final whistle hits for Chicago’s September 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers, our team will be 100% full speed ahead, bringing you guys the most Bears’ content we possibly can.
Join the WCG Pick ‘Em league here and use the following group information to find the group:
Group ID: 27332
Password: BearDown
Also, stay tuned for our Survivor League announcement that will feature two cash prizes!
- Check out Bill and Aaron previewing the Bears’ 2023 season at our 2nd City Gridiron video channel here.
Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.
Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.
- If you are looking for another way to discuss the Bears, check out the new Pro Sports Fans App for interactive streams, chats, and a fun NFL community. I’ll be co-hosting a show on the App every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. (CT) and doing an in-game, interactive live stream during select Bears’ games this season. Get the PSF App here (Apple), with the Google Play App coming soon.
Taking Justin Wheels to a whole new level #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/KZ3l6o5ZYJ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 24, 2023
.@justnfields makes his case to be the King of the North in 2023. #YouCantMakeThisStuffUp pic.twitter.com/2K7cWMvgjN— NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2023
Aye, Aye, Captains pic.twitter.com/5565TnY9UJ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 31, 2023
A fan called Mike Ditka a baby on a radio show.#IronMike responds by giving the guy his office address and telling him— Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) September 3, 2023
“You tell me what time and when and I’ll whip your ass” #Bears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ESZYfaygdE
Loading comments...