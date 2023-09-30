Best Bets: Fading the Bears Defense Prop Bets

Sometimes, you bet on your team to win, particularly when you see an advantageous matchup that the national media might not be picking up on quite yet. Other times, well, you know that your team is a dumpster fire, and you’ve seen this movie before, so why not just put some extra coin in your pocket?

In Week 2, I suggested betting both the Mike Evans and Chris Godwin receiving yardage totals. In Week 4, with Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson expected to miss the game, I’m suggesting you grab both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton yardage overs. You’ll want to make sure that Jeudy is good to go for this one, of course, but neither should have a tough time eclipsing 60 yards in this one.

That also means that the quarterback is probably going to have a good day as well. Give me the over on Russell Wilson’s passing yards, and I’ll gladly take the +100 on over 1.5 passing TDs. The Chicago Bears have given up 38, 27, and 41 points on the year. With a beat up secondary, I can’t see the Denver Broncos having problems clearing 24.5. If you can get a slider on that bet, it might not be a bad idea to take that up to 30. After getting embarrassed by the Dolphins last week, one would image Sean Payton is going to empty the clip against a bad defense.

A couple of bonus bets. I love Alvin Kamara, but the running back will draw his first action of the season against a good Bucs run defense. That yardage line is a little high for someone who was trending in the wrong direction last year. Take the under. In the Rams game, I like Puka Nacua to continue his strong rookie campaign. Nacua’s targets were down against the Bengals but he still managed 72 yards. As long as he’s cleared to start, Nacua brings an incredible floor of production that should allow him to clear his yardage prop against a team allowing the 8th most fantasy points to wide receivers (a fair proxy for receiving yards allowed here).

Picks: Russell Wilson Over 242.5 Passing Yards, Over 1.5 Passing TDs, Jerry Jeudy Over 54.5 Receiving Yards, Courtland Sutton Over 55.5 Receiving Yards, Broncos Over 24.5 Points.

Bonus: Alvin Kamara Under 53.5 Rushing Yards, Puka Nacua Over 73.5 Receiving Yards

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

