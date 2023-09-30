The Bear’s Den, September 30, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Chase Claypool says Bears aren’t putting him in position to succeed – NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool is trying to make the most of his situation, but the fourth-year wide receiver doesn’t think the Bears are putting him in the best position to succeed

Bears WR Chase Claypool doesn’t feel he’s being used the best way - Bears Wire USA Today - Bears WR Chase Claypool isn’t happy with how he’s being used.

Chase Claypool upset by Bears’ losses, unsure he’s in best spot - ESPN - Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool expressed frustration over his team’s 0-3 start and answered “no” when asked if he has been put in the best position to showcase his skill set.

Bears vs. Broncos predictions: Will Justin Fields turn it around? – NBC Sports Chicago - Russell Wilson and the Broncos lost 70-20 last week. Yet oddsmakers have them favored against the Bears… at Soldier Field.

Bears Friday Injury Report: Jackson, Johnson OUT - On Tap Sports Net - Friday’s injury report indicates that Chicago Bears defensive backs Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, and Josh Blackwell will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Chicago Bears place Josh Blackwell on injured reserve - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Not only is cornerback Josh Blackwell out but he went on injured reserve, so the Chicago Bears are now down two slot cornerbacks.

Mayer: Bears secondary impacted by injuries to veterans - ChicagoBears.com - Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) were ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos after injuries kept them from practicing all week, and backup cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

Bears set to face Russell Wilson, Broncos with injuries ravaging the secondary - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears enter Week 4 with serious concerns in the secondary as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos loom.

Luke Getsy on Bears’ struggling offense: “We’re in the process of building something special.” - WGN-TV - The Bears offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2023 NHL season.

A newly remodeled Soldier Field opened 20 years ago on Friday - WGN-TV - On this edition of #WGNTBT, we look back on the reopening of Soldier Field after a major renovation on September 29, 2003.

Denver Broncos Scouting the Enemy: Chicago Bears - Mile High Report - One of these teams will be victorious on Sunday, whereas the other will be on the losing side and inch closer to securing a top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let’s take a closer look at the Bears and what the bring to the table for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Zimmerman’s Five Questions with Mile High Report: A battle of 0-3 teams - Windy City Gridiron - Somebody has to win as the Denver Broncos travel to Chicago to take on the Bears

Government shutdown means no NFL action on American Forces Network - Pro Football Talk - If/when a shutdown occurs, AFN will reduce staffing and services from eight channels to one, which will show only news.

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest - NFL.com - Damar Hamlin﻿’s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Wiltfong: The Bears are who we thought they were - Windy City Gridiron - No change in this week’s Chicago Bears confidence survey results, but fans believe there is plenty of blame to go around for the 0-3 start.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the full slate of Week 4 games

Keys to the Game Roundtable: Chicago Bears-Denver Broncos - Windy City Gridiron - It’s a battle of the winless teams Sunday and our team breaks down what it will take for a Chicago W.

Wiltfong's Bears Week 4 Injury Designations: 3 more starting defensive backs out - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the final injury report for the Bears and the Broncos. Both teams will be missing some key performers.

Zimmerman: As Cody Whitehair struggles, is it time Chicago Bears bench him? - Windy City Gridiron - The veteran lineman has had a rough start to the 2023 season.

Wiltfong: Bears place Josh Blackwell on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - More injury news for the Bears.

Making Monsters Chicago Bears Podcast: Getting to know Ja’Tyre Carter - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll wanted to learn more about Bears offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, so she spoke with his former high school coach, Quentin Payne.

