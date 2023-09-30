TFC: Bears vs. Broncos Preview

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos square off tomorrow, and both teams are looking for their first win. Expectations for this game are so low that several cities asked their local CBS affiliate to please play them a different game, to which CBS agreed.

On my latest T Formation Conversation, I’ll grab my long-time friend and twenty-plus-year youth/high school football coach, Dave Scarbro, to help me talk about the game.

Come hang out with us at 1:30 (ish) p.m. (CT) at our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube Channel, watch along here in the embed, or catch the podcast version later this afternoon.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

Podcast here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!