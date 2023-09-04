Join the Windy City Gridiron 2023 Survivor Contest

Do you think you know the National Football League? Are you confident in picking winners each week? What about just picking one winner every week?

Windy City Gridiron is running a Survivor Contest this season, and thanks to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, we’ll be giving out a $250 prize for the person who wins the Week 1 season-long contest and a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5 second-chance contest.

We have a passionate membership here at WCG, so this could be the ultimate bragging rights for you if you take your picks all the way to the cash prize.

After you sign up, you’ll come here every week (so bookmark this page) to make your selection and to check the leaderboard to see how many people are still alive in the contest.

Here are the specifics for WCG’s contest in this Survivor Explainer:

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2, and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

For our purposes, the second-chance contest operates the same way, but it starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

Just as an FYI, we are not selling your email addresses. These are just to track the entrants and be able to contact the winners.