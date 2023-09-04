Chicago Bears are a 1-point favorite for week one against the Green Bay Packers

This Chicago Bears open the 2023 season at Soldier Field in six days against the rival Green Bay Packers at Noon Central on FOX. While week one in the NFL is always overhyped, this Bears vs. Packers matchup has been on fan's radar since it was announced in the spring. Each fanbase has been incessantly talking about it for months, and sure, it's just one game, but this game feels different.

There's no such thing as a first-week must-win matchup, but the narratives surrounding the quarterbacks in this game are massive.

Justin Fields is one of the most exciting players in the game, and he was just recently named to the NFL's Top 100 Players list, but he'll need to show his quarterbacking skills have improved in 2023. General manager Ryan Poles gave him more weapons and revamped the offensive line, so this is a huge year for Fields.

After nearly three decades of Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback play, this is Green Bay's first game of the Jordan Love era. Many Packer fans expect it'll be business as usual, and Love will keep it rolling, but this will just be his second career start, and young QBs generally take some time to find their footing.

The only thing certain about this game is that whichever team wins, their fanbase will be insufferable.

Receipts will be pulled.

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is currently a one-point favorite for Sunday's game. The over/under is 43 points, and the money line is -115 for the Bears and -105 for the Packers. There will undoubtedly be some movement on these during the week, so stay tuned.

They also have some fantastic prop bets for the game, but we'll get into some of our favorites later this week.