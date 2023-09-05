Our Video and Podcast lineup for the 2023 Chicago Bears season

The Chicago Bears 2023 season is finally upon us, so we wanted to introduce our in-season schedule for our 2nd City Gridiron video channel and our WCG Podcast channel. The Bears playing on Monday or Thursday will affect some times and days, but here’s the schedule our content creators will usually follow.

*All listed times are Central*

SUNDAYS

Livestream Video: Our Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show with Bill Zimmerman will take to 2nd City Gridiron to discuss the game with a rotating special guest moments after the final whistle each week.

PM Podcast: As soon as the livestream show ends, we’ll publish our postgame show on the podcast channel.

When the Bears play on a day other than Sunday, our postgame show will come to you after that game, and our weekly video/podcast schedule will be altered.

MONDAYS

6:00 p.m. Livestream Video: Bear & Balanced from Jeff Berckes and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. with their day-after, cooled-down take of the Bears game.

PM Podcast: As soon as Bear & Balanced ends, we’ll publish the show on our podcast channel.

TUESDAYS

While no official shows are scheduled on Tuesdays, we will occasionally publish a Jacob Infante fan Q&A on our podcast channel.

WEDNESDAYS

8:00 p.m. Livestream Video: Hang out with our Bears Over Beers with Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder, enjoying a cold beverage in a laid-back interactive chat about the Bears on turnaround day (recap/preview).

PM Podcast: Bill Zimmerman’s Bears Banter features a weekly guest that Bill pulls from his decades working in sports media.

Since Bill will work around his guests’ schedules to ensure he has the best content possible for our fans each week, his show may occasionally be published at different times. Bill will also have his Bears Banter published on 2nd City Gridiron, so stay tuned and turn those notifications on so you never miss a premier.

THURSDAYS

AM Podcast: If you missed the livestream of Bears Over Beers, you can catch the audio version on Thursday morning on our podcast channel.

5:00 p.m. Livestream Video: Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again has hosts Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan previewing the next game, discussing various injuries around the league, talking about some betting and fantasy, plus a whole lot more fun Bears stuff.

PM Podcast: After the fellas wrap up Bear Bones, they’ll cut it up and publish it on our podcast channel.

FRIDAYS

AM Podcast: Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters features a weekly guest to insightfully discuss one of the Bears players each week.

Taylor also works around her guests’ schedules to ensure she has the best content possible for you guys each week, so her show may occasionally be published at different times. Taylor will also have a video of Making Monsters published on 2nd City Gridiron during the week, so stay tuned and turn those notifications on so you never miss it.

8:00 p.m. Livestream Video: Lester’s T Formation Conversation Bears preview features Dr. Mason West breaking down the final injury report and reviewing which players could be filling in.

PM Podcast: Once TFC concludes, it’ll be published on the WCG podcast channel

SATURDAYS

Video: Stay tuned for some YouTube Shorts featuring last-minute gambling and fantasy advice.

During the week, we may have an occasional Bearly a Podcast that pops up on the video channel (then the podcast channel) if there is breaking news to analyze, Jacob will have some sporadic Q&As that we share on the pod channel, and we’re working on a few Xs&Os projects to share on 2nd City Gridiron.

If you want another way to discuss the Bears, check out the new Pro Sports Fans App for interactive streams, chats, and a fun NFL community. I’ll co-host a show on the App every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. (CT) and do an in-game, interactive live stream during select Bears’ games this season. Get the PSF App here (Apple), with the Google Play App coming soon.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another neat one you’ll want to check out, and Lester is on the new Pro Sports Fan App (Apple/Google Play coming soon) for some interactive Bears talk.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all our content creators.