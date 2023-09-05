The Bear’s Den, September 5, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Opportunity could be knocking for Bears in NFC North - Chicago Sun-Times - With the Packers transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and the Vikings eliciting doubt, the division looks so wide open, even the Bears — coming off a 3-14 season — have a chance. “We like where we are in the division,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

With changes on both sides, Bears coach Matt Eberflus gets fresh start vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Between Aaron Rodgers’ departure and the Bears’ many additions, Eberflus likes how his team stacks up this season better than last season.

Cody Whitehair focused on Bears’ line ‘getting better continuity’ - Chicago Sun-Times - His hand injuries don’t affect his ability to snap, Whitehair said. The question now becomes: will the Bears need him to?

Safety Jaquan Brisker trending toward playing vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-year player, who led the Bears in sacks last year, missed his first practice Aug. 5. with an undisclosed injury.

Bears QB Justin Fields ready to make life ‘hell’ for the Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields was walking off the field last year — right around the time Aaron Rodgers gave the Soldier Field crowd a military style salute — when Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry stopped him to chat.

Gervon Dexter sues to nullify NIL deal at Florida - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ rookie defensive tackle owes Big League Advance Fund 15% of his pre-tax NFL earnings in exchange for $436,485 he received from the company last year. But the lawsuit argues the contract he signed violated Florida’s NIL Statute.

NFL power rankings: Bears will surge or plunge based on QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - For now, it’s looking like a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles — and the Bears have a long way to climb.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker feeling better, ‘progressing’ toward playing vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Jaquan Brisker has missed almost a month of practice, but the second-year safety appears to be trending toward being good to go for the season opener.

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand ahead of opener vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Week 1 has finally arrived, and Bears Insider Josh Schrock welcomes it with his latest NFL Power Rankings.

Rodney Harrison ‘proud’ of Bears’ Eddie Jackson improvements – NBC Sports Chicago - On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Rodney Harrison joins Ruthie Polinsky to discuss the latest news surrounding the Bears during Week 1. Harrison...

Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions - Da Bears Blog - In a Monday morning mega-show, Nick and I talk through every Bears 2023 topic possible in lieu of this weekend’s season kickoff:

Kenny Pickett named a captain for the Steelers - NBC Sports - The Steelers announced their team captains for the 2023 season on Monday, and the list includes Kenny Pickett.

As 2023 season approaches, two major holdouts continue - NBC Sports - Absences of Nick Bosa, Chris Jones could impact the fortunes of two Super Bowl contenders.

Wiltfong: Explaining the NFL’s Emergency Third Quarterback Rule - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s everything you need to know about the new NFL emergency third QB rule.

Join the Windy City Gridiron 2023 Survivor Contest - Windy City Gridiron - Windy City Gridiron is running a free Survivor contest this year with a prize for the winners. Join below and bookmark this page so you can make your pick each week.

Bears are a 1 point favorite for week one against the Packers - Windy City Gridiron - We’re less than one week before kickoff, so we look at the latest DraftKings odds for the Bears-Packers game.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears play one week from today! - Windy City Gridiron - Hopefully, you all are enjoying this last Sunday before the craziness of the NFL gets started, so here’s an Open Thread to discuss any and everything about the Chicago Bears.

Gabriel: Nathan Peterman is the NFL’s Most Disrespected and Misunderstood QB - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on Bears backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

