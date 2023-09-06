The Bear’s Den, September 6, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: Elijah Browning is the son of a good friend of mine, and his grandmother was a long-time co-worker with me. Go Elijah!

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ stroke of luck, Aaron Rodgers flop among 2023 NFL bold predictions – NBC Sports Chicago - With the NFL season kicking off Thursday, Bears Insider Josh Schrock makes six bold predictions for the campaign ahead, including some good fortune for the...

Chicago Bears 2023 game-by-game season predictions - Bears Wire - Before the Bears kick off the season, we’re going game-by-game to predict their 2023 schedule.

2023 NFL Power Rankings: Week 1 - Bears Wire - Here are our power rankings to begin the 2023 NFL season, where some AFC/NFC powerhouses lead the way.

Bears introduce new players: What Dan Feeney adds to the offensive line room - The Chicago Bears introduced the newest members of the team. Here is what Dan Feeney, Trent Taylor and Khalid Kareem had to say during their introductory press conferences.

1st-and-10: More wins? Bears need to check these boxes in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - Not only do the Bears need more wins in their second season under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, they need good wins — beating division rivals, beating playoff teams and winning the close ones top the list.

Bears list Nathan Peterman as backup QB, Tyson Bagent as 3rd string - Chicago Sun-Times - That doesn’t necessarily preclude the Bears from sending in Bagent if Justin Fields gets hurt, but that’s how they’re stacking the depth chart to start the season.

Report: Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract - NBC Sports - The Raiders have restructured the contract of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Report: Travis Kelce is not believed to have suffered long-term knee injury - NBC Sports - However, Kelce’s status for Thursday’s season opener against Detroit is in doubt.

7 Bold predictions for the 2023 Bears season - Bears Wire - From a Pro Bowl nod for D.J. Moore to a career year for Yannick Ngakoue, here are our bold predictions for the 2023 Bears season.

Bears’ stroke of luck, Aaron Rodgers flop among 2023 NFL bold predictions – NBC Sports Chicago - With the NFL season kicking off Thursday, Bears Insider Josh Schrock makes six bold predictions for the campaign ahead, including some good fortune for the...

Bears’ Justin Fields cracks top five in NFC QB Power Rankings – NBC Sports Chicago - Can Justin Fields build upon an exciting 2022 NFL season this year?

If Not Now, When? - Da Bears Blog - In my 15 years as a Bears fan, I have seen the Chicago Bears sweep the Green Bay Packers once. One single season. Across Fifteen years.

Makeup of Bears’ offensive line remains unclear - 670 - The Bears coveted continuity for their offensive line this season, but with their opener looming Sunday, it isn’t clear how that unit will take shape.

POLISH SAUSAGE

The Ringer's 2023 QB Rankings - The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Quarterback Rankings feature Steven Ruiz’s film analysis, advanced passing stats, and attribute badges for every starter for all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will be updated weekly all throughout the 2023 NFL season starting Week 1 through the Super Bowl. It’s a quarterback league. We have it covered.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Hot Take Tuesday - No excuses as Chicago Bears face Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan.

Infante: Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects did Bears GM Ryan Poles see this weekend? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the top prospects the Bears’ general manager saw this weekend.

Wiltfong: Join the Windy City Gridiron 2023 Survivor Contest - Windy City Gridiron - Windy City Gridiron is running a free Survivor contest this year with a prize for the winners. Join below and bookmark this page so you can make your pick each week.

Lemming: One Tail At A Time is our Touchdown For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - We decided to try something new this year at Windy City Gridiron. When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome.

Wiltfong: Our Video and Podcast lineup for the 2023 Chicago Bears season - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s our full audio and video lineup of programming from our team for Chicago Bears fans.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.