Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions: Record

I fired off a fun Tweet over the weekend that I wanted to make sure we addressed here, so in a series of articles over the next few days, the WCG crew will give their roundtable responses on eight topics.

First up... What is your prediction for the Chicago Bears 2023 record?

Jack Salo: A silver lining of finishing last in the division is match-ups with other last place teams, and with 6 games in the wide-open NFC North, I see at least 14 competitive match-ups, so give me 7-10 with progress in key areas.

Sam Householder: 7-10. I’m a “hope for the best, expect the worst” kind of Bears fan.

Steven Schweickert: 7-10. Decent skill position guys/guys that can run, but not strong enough in either trench to make me completely comfortable to call this in week 1. But with the right breaks or two in development.

Aaron Leming: 8-9. The NFC North is wide open, and I’d argue that outside of a team or two in the NFC, the conference as a whole is wide open. I’d like to project the Bears higher, but this team has many unknowns. For the second straight year, they had over a (50%) roster turnover rate when comparing last year’s Week 1 roster to this year’s. That’s going to cause some early-season continuity issues. All in all, this season comes down to one major factor. How big of a jump can Justin Fields make in Year 3? If he takes the Jalen Hurts/Josh Allen jump, this should be a 10-plus win team. If it’s a more realistic jump, they’ll be sitting right in the seven-to-nine-win category.

Josh Sunderbruch: 8-8-1. Last year didn’t feel like a natural crater to me, and I think that there were some wins left on the table. To put it another way, some of the efforts to test the roster last season had side effects. That said, there are still some rough patches, and it might take the first few games of the season to work them out.

Jeff Berckes: 9-8. People that follow football need to remove last year’s record as anchors weighing them down on how to predict the next season. The NFL is designed to drive teams to .500 records, and with a schedule that appears to be fairly soft, I’m betting the Bears come out above that mark.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: I had them at 10 wins for much of the summer, but I have some concerns with the offensive line after seeing things transpire through camp and preseason, so give me 9-8.

Erik Duerrwaechter: 10-7. On paper, this Bears team has seen substantial improvement at every position on the roster. The biggest weaknesses from last year, OL, WR, LB, and DL, have been overhauled with much better players and talent. If Justin Fields progresses as expected and takes the next step forward as a passer, this team will surprise many people around the league. Health and continuity are the biggest questions that affect this answer.

Ken Mitchell: A 17-0 regular season. Of course.

This is your final chance to get your 2023 Bears season record prediction on record!