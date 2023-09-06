Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions: Offensive player of the year

I fired off a Tweet a few days ago that I wanted to make sure we addressed here at WCG as well, so in a series of articles over the next several days, some of our crew will give their roundtable responses on a few topics.

Who do you predict will be the Chicago Bears offensive player of the year?

Josh Sunderbruch: DJ Moore. It's been too long since the Bears have had a receiver of his caliber, and even if he doesn't post gaudy numbers (but he might), his abilities will be the engine that drives the offense.

Jack Salo: DJ Moore. After eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive years from 2019-21, Moore took the slightest step back in 2022, and Carolina's quarterback play had a lot to do with it. Now traded to the Bears, expect Moore and Justin Fields to develop together, with the 26-year-old wideout earning his first Pro Bowl.

Steven Schweickert: DJ Moore. Moore is the kind of receiver that knocks the rest of the room back into their proper slots/matchups and still produces at a top-end level.

Jeff Berckes: It better be Justin Fields because he has the ability to be one of the best football players in the league. If we remove Justin from contention for the sake of this question, I'll say DJ Moore, who Bears fans will quickly come to love.

Aaron Leming: Justin Fields - It almost has to be, right? Sure, you can make a legitimate argument for wide receiver D.J. Moore because of his expected impact, but for this team to end 2023 on the "right path," Fields has to be the guy. An argument could be made that Fields was the best player on the field for the Bears most of last year. Yes, they've upgraded the talent on this roster, but a Top 10 quarterback should almost always be the best player on the field. That's where I expect Fields to be by the start of January.

Sam Householder: I would hope it's Justin Fields. If it's not, it's going to be a long offseason back to the carousel.

Erik Duerrwaechter: Justin Fields - We've seen brief flashes from QB1 over his first two seasons where he looked like the scariest player in the league. We all know he can take off from the pocket and make a house call at any given time with his elite athleticism. Now, we finally get to see him with a proper supporting cast around him, especially in the receiving game. Provided no unforeseen circumstances occur, he's going to light up the league. The Bears will have their first 4,000+ yard season from their QB. And then some.

Ken Mitchell: Justin Fields - Really, what can be said at this point?

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: Fields was a record-setter in 2022, and while I don't expect him to do that again, I expect him to be Chicago's most dynamic playmaker for a second consecutive year.

Now it's your turn. Make your pick for Bears OPOTY.