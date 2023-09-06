Could the Bears lead the league in rushing again?

In 2022, the Chicago Bears rushed for the fifth most yards by a team in the history of the NFL, albeit in the league’s new 17-game season. Their 3,014 yards were still impressive if you dig deeper into the numbers. They had 294 yards more than the second-place Ravens. They averaged 177.3 rushing yards per game, which is still a top 20 all-time mark (17th), and their 5.4 yards per carry is the 5th best in-season number ever.

The Bears have an arguably better stable of running backs in 2023, but could they repeat the league-leading feat?

David Montgomery picked up 801 rushing yards for the Bears in 2022 but was allowed to sign away in free agency. To replace that production, they brought in D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 914 last year with the Panthers.

Khalil Herbert figures to be Chicago’s “lead” back this season, and he went for a career-high 731 last year, with a position-leading 5.7 yards per carry.

Rookie Roschon Johnson figures to be in the mix, and now that he’s changed his uniform number to 23, he’s primed for an even bigger year!

The Bears have several wideouts that could be utilized on end-arounds, reverses, and jet sweeps.

And then, of course, there’s Chicago’s top returning rusher, quarterback Justin Fields. I do not expect him to go over a thousand yards again, but he’s going to get his. He’s too talented not to.

