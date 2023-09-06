Peter Bukowski accepts Fields vs Love wager!

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

Peter Bukowski, resident Chicago Bears troll and Packers beat reporter for Locked On Packers joins the podcast this week.

Peter discusses why he continues to troll Justin Fields, gives his actual thoughts on the Bears’ QB, and if he thinks Jordan Love will be a legitimately good quarterback this season for Green Bay.

But most importantly, we challenged Peter previously on Twitter to accept a wager on the performances this season of Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields, and he accepted! We will use EPA/Play to determine who is more impactful throughout the season. What’s on the line? Well, you are going to have to check out the podcast to find out, but trust me, if Justin Fields wins, it’s something Bears’ fans would love to see Peter Bukowski do. And it’ll be on the Internet, and as we all know, things live on the Internet forever.

