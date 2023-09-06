Bears vs Packers: Everything you need to know for Week 1

Third-year quarterback Justin Fields and fourth-year pro Jordan Love try to make their mark on the oldest rivalry in the NFL on Sunday as the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. Soldier Field will be electric, and if everything goes as planned, it’ll stay that way.

This is FOX’s Game of the Week with number one crew Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call, and most of the country will get this NFC North matchup, so win, lose, or tie, the Bears will be a hot topic.

While Fields and Love are getting the publicity, and rightfully so, this game may come down to whichever defense can make the most plays. Chicago’s D had the front seven revamped, and Green Bay fans are wondering why they stuck with coordinator Joe Barry after a disappointing 2022.

We’ve been gathering all our stuff on this contest in this story stream, so if you missed any of our coverage, just scroll through all the links below.

