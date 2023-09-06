Bears vs Packers Week 1 Injury Report: Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson are limited

The Chicago Bears have had several players held out of practice during the offseason, but today was the first time they were required to give an injury update, and it’s not that bad.

Only reserve linebacker Dylan Cole missed today with a hamstring issue, with safeties Jaquan Brisker (groin) and Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (calf) all limited.

Before today’s practice at Halas Hall, head coach Matt Eberflus said, “We have everybody back available to us today, which is excellent in terms of the health of our football team,” and while the injury report does not match that, it could also be an indication that the three injured starters are all going to be okay.

The Bears have two more practices before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

You can check out Eberflus’ entire presser from this morning here.

The initial 2023 injury report for the Green Bay Packers is a bit more messy. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (vet rest/knee) and wide receivers Romeo Doubs (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were all held out, while linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and wideout Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) were limited.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t sound optimistic about his trio of starters that missed practice, saying he’d give Watson, Doubs, and Bakhtiari up to game time before determining if they could play.

This could just be gamesmanship from LaFleur, and we’ll know more on Friday’s final injury report.