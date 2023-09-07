 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear Bones: Bears vs. Packers preview, injury check, NFL news, and more

Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs Packers discussion!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-FIELDS-SPORTSPLUS-4-TB Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in a week one contest on September 10, and we've got that matchup covered right here. In our latest Bear Bones, Dr. Mason West will be joined by friend-of-the-show, Khari Thompson, who is a long-time Bears fan, plus he has experience on the NFL beat. He also recently knocked out a fantastic Fanpost right here about the Bears' rookie defensive tackles.

They’ll get into a Bears-Packers preview, discuss the latest injuries on both teams, go over some week one NFL news, plus a while lot more.

Watch Mason’s latest Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 5:00 p.m. Chicago time!

