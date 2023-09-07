The Bear’s Den, September 6, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Eddie Jackson not breathing any easier vs. Jordan Love - Chicago Sun-Times - Even with Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, the veteran safety knows the challenge vs. Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ offense is the same. “Everything is on us,” Jackson said.

Packers forcing Bears’ Justin Fields ‘to play QB’ should be exactly what he wants - Chicago Sun-Times - “Whichever way they’re gonna allow us to beat them, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Fields said. If he can back that up, it’ll be a major breakthrough for him and the franchise.

Packers’ top 2 WRs miss Wednesday’s practice with injuries - Chicago Sun-Times - Jordan Love might be without two of his best receivers when the Packers play the rival Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Four more victories than last year would be a triumph for the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - But only if they do it with Justin Fields throwing the ball.

Bears QB Justin Fields ready if Packers try to force him to win from the pocket - Chicago Sun-Times - After topping 1,000 yards as a runner last season, it’s highly likely opposing defenses will go all out trying to take that avenue away from him — starting Sunday with the Packers.

Bears vs. Packers: Announcers set for Week 1 game - Bears Wire - The Bears will face the Packers in Week 1. See who will be calling the game on FOX:

Bears release Dante Pettis, Isaiah Ford with injury settlements - Bears Wire - Dante Pettis and Isaiah Ford were placed on season-ending injured reserve in late August.

Bears’ Eddie Jackson feeling ‘one hundred percent’ ahead of Week 1 game vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Jackson was limited Wednesday, but the veteran safety believes he'll be ready to go when the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers arrive Sunday.

Justin Fields, Bears’ 2023 success about necessary steps, not great MVP leaps – NBC Sports Chicago - Offseason excitement has turned into grand expectations for Justin Fields and the 2023 Bears. But their success should be measured in the necessary small steps...

Bears’ DT Justin Jones eager for another shot at the Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - “We need this,” he said. As for his disdain for “freaking obnoxious” Packers fans ... “All I’m gonna say is I’m ready to play,” he said.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers QB Jordan Love is rarely rattled — but he’s never faced anything like this rivalry - Chicago Sun-Times - Packers running back Aaron Jones can’t figure out his new starting quarterback. Jordan Love is always so eerily calm.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Nick Bosa’s total deal: Six years, $188.9 million - NBC Sports - It’s $34M per year in new money, $31.4M per year from signing.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Justin Fields not concerned about Bears-Packers ‘history’ as QB looks to flip rivalry script – NBC Sports Chicago - After being Aaron Rodgers' doormat for the past 15 years, Justin Fields has a chance to flip the Bears-Packers rivalry script this season. But his focus is on...

Schmitz: Twas The Day Before Football… - Da Bears Blog - After months and months of waiting, the eve of the 2023 NFL Season is finally upon us. Buckle up, because this ride doesn’t end for another 19 weeks.

’Silent Assassin’ DJ Moore is setting the tone for Bears - 670 - New Bears receiver DJ Moore, who was recently voted a team captain, is taking pride in setting the tone for his new organization, both on and off the field.

3 key Bears starters limited in practice due to injury - 670 - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and pass rusher DeMarcus Walker (calf) were each listed as limited in practice Wednesday.

Bears QB Justin Fields is ready for defining season - 670 - Great expectations surround Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he looks to ascend in a pivotal 2023 season for both himself and the franchise.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Packers Week 1 Injury Report: Brisker and Jackson are limited - Windy City Gridiron - The very first injury report is out for the Bears and the Packers.

Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions: Offensive player of the year - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is running though several predictions for the 2023 Chicago Bears season in the next few days.

Zimmerman: Will Bears’ Justin Fields or Packers’ Jordan Love have better season? - Windy City Gridiron - The latest Bears Banter has dropped with Peter Bukowski!

Wiltfong: Could the Bears lead the league in rushing again? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s SB Nation Reacts Chicago Bears polls!

Khardthompson16: What preseason told us about Bears' plans for Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens - Windy City Gridiron - Are you suffering from some severe Ego Ferguson-Will Sutton PTSD after watching the Chicago Bears select Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zachh Pickens in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft this...

THE RULES

