Packers receivers could be ridiculously inexperienced vs Bears

There’s been talk all offseason about how young the 2023 Green Bay Packers are at receiver. The Packers have 6 wide receivers and 4 tight ends on their 53-man roster. Six of those ten are rookies.

Of the 4 veterans, 3 of them are wide receivers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure, but all of them were rookies last season. At tight end, the only veteran is Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick for the Packers back in 2020.

But here’s where it gets interesting, both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are dealing with hamstring issues. If both of them are unable to suit up on Sunday vs the Chicago Bears, they could have a group of wide receivers where Toure is the most experienced of the group, and he has a career 112 offensive snaps.

Toure and Deguara are so inexperienced as pass catchers that, as a combined career, they have 44 catches for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns. By comparison, last season, Chase Claypool had an atrocious year and still finished with 46 catches for 451 yards and a touchdown.

That could potentially not bode well for Jordan Love as he’s going to need as much help from his pass catchers as he can as he gets comfortable as an NFL starter.

Watson’s hamstring seems to be new, but it’s also something he dealt with last season. Doubs has been nursing his hamstring recently, but coach Matt LaFleur gave really no indication as to where either is at for Sunday’s game.

This is obviously something to watch carefully this week as the Bears gear up for their week one match-up against the Packers.