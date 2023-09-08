Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions: Breakout player

Here's the latest prompt for our staffers in our pre-regular season roundtable series.

Who will be the Chicago Bears' biggest Breakout Player this year?

Ken Mitchell: Braxton Jones. Jones has done a lot of work over the offseason, and I think he takes a big step forward, especially in dealing with the power rushers.

Aaron Leming: CB Kyler Gordon. This came down between Gordon and Chase Claypool to me. I think both players are due for bigger years, but I went ahead and took Gordon here because of the training camp and preseason he had. From the looks of it, his confidence level is at an all-time high. He's also going into Year 2 and is settled into a singular position in the nickel. Some felt Gordon was a first-round pick last year, so talent level and overall ability are there. Gordon needs to be more than reliable in the nickel, especially with a rookie in Tyrique Stevenson starting on the boundary. As a whole, I believe that this secondary's ceiling is much higher than some have given this group credit for.

Jeff Berckes: Kyler Gordon. The second-year corner had a great camp and is ready to show off that athleticism in a big way.

Sam Householder: Kyler Gordon. After an up-and-down rookie year, I think he's going to catch a lot of people who didn't follow camp closely by surprise.

Steven Schweickert: Kyler Gordon. I think Gordon's the safe answer, but if a lot goes right for Chase Claypool, *oh boy.*

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: Gordon had a strong finish to his rookie year, he had a really nice camp, and he's about to break out in a big way. His playing time will likely decrease due to him staying at nickel, but it wouldn't surprise me if his stat line increased across the board.

Erik Duerrwaechter: DJ Moore. "Huh? Isn't DJ Moore already pretty good?" Yes, but he hasn't reached his potential yet. Much like what Josh Allen and Brian Daboll did for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, Justin Fields and Luke Getsy will provide for DJ Moore. DJ finally has a QB he can depend on to get him the ball accurately and frequently while in position to generate big plays. My boldest prediction is DJ Moore will earn his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods this season after witnessing a couple of special caliber plays during the Preseason as an appetizer.

Jack Salo: Justin Fields. It feels like it halfway qualifies because most NFL fans already know his name at least, but this feels like the year Fields either develops as a passer or the Bears cut bait and attempt to get Caleb Williams. I'm expecting Fields to be the first Bears' 4000-yard passer and spread the ball around well while remaining a great runner, being a true dual-threat quarterback.

Josh Sunderbruch: Justin Fields (the passer). Fields has a full array of weapons available to him, and he's in the second year in this offense. It's arguable that Fields, the playmaker, has already broken out, but this should be his chance to be a consistent passer.

