The Bear’s Den, September 8, 2023

First test for ‘new’ Bears defense: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears made big moves in the offseason to fortify their 31st-ranked run defense. Facing the Packers’ backfield duo of Jones and Dillon — who averaged 156 rushing yards per game vs. the Bears last season — will be the first indicator of how well they did.

Bears QB Justin Fields knows the Packers better than any team in the NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - After Sunday, a whopping 18 percent of all NFL games Fields has ever played will have been against the Bears’ rivals.

Bears DT Justin Jones vows his team will give ‘beatdowns’ to Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - It was a continuation of Jones’ offseason of antagonizing Green Bay fans.

Schmitz: Breaking Down The Matchups Within Packers @ Bears - Da Bears Blog - There’s nothing quite like NFL Week 1, is there?

Betting notes for Bears-Packers in Week 1 - 670 - The Bears opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Packers in Week 1 NFL odds at the BetMGM online sportsbook. Now months later and with kickoff looming Sunday at Soldier Field, the Bears are a 1-point favorite.

Bears guard Nate Davis misses practice for personal reasons - 670 - Bears right guard Nate Davis didn’t practice Thursday while he deals with a personal matter. He has missed much of training camp due to personal reasons and an undisclosed injury.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Packers matchup - 670 - The Chicago Bears open their season Sunday by hosting the Green Bay Packers in the 205th regular-season meeting of the NFL’s longest-standing rivalry.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Packers - 670 - The Bears host the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field in their season opener. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Dan Pompei: Public perception of Bears doesn’t match reality - 670 - There’s a renewed hope surrounding the revamped Bears entering the 2023 season, but the public perception doesn’t match the reality, Dan Pompei of the Athletic told the Mully & Haugh Show.

Chicago Bears mock draft: Picking DE, WR in first round – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles will have two first-round picks thanks to the DJ Moore trade

Five pressing Bears questions that will define 2023 season – NBC Sports Chicago - Does Justin Fields have an MVP rise in the bag? Will the line hold? Who is No. 2? The 2023 Bears season will be defined by the answer to five questions.

Bears-Packers prep a bit harder with little Jordan Love info – NBC Sports Chicago - The Packers QB has only thrown 83 passes in three seasons working behind Aaron Rodgers.

Chase Claypool ‘full go’ as Bears prepare to face Packers in Week 1 – NBC Sports Chicago - After missing almost three weeks of camp with a hamstring injury, Chase Claypool is “full go” as the Bears prepare for their season-opener vs. the Packers.

Why Justin Fields is key weapon in Bears’ prep for Jordan Love – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears know Jordan Love is a tremendous athlete but don’t know how the Packers will utilize that Sunday. But facing Justin Fields in practice every day has...

Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s season opener against the rival Packers at Soldier Field.

Bears season predictions: Picking their final 2023 record - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts predict the Bears’ 2023 record:

Bears RG Nate Davis misses practice for personal reason - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s the latest in a series of interruptions to offensive line continuity the team hoped to have this season.

FOX plans to lean into Jordan Love-Justin Fields matchup on Packers-Bears broadcast - Chicago Sun-Times - “So often with this rivalry, it’s about what’s happened in the past,” game producer Richie Zyontz said. “With two new quarterbacks, everything is about that.”

8 takeaways from Detroit Lions’ stunner over the Kansas City Chiefs - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions came into Kansas City for a date with Goliath. David emerged victorious.

Bengals make Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history - NBC Sports - Joe Burrow gets a five-year, $275 million extension

Salo: Here’s how Bears players are expected to perform in Fantasy Football - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears take on the Packers this Sunday, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Bears vs. Packers preview, injury check, NFL news, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs Packers discussion!

Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions: Rookie of the Year - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is running through several predictions for the 2023 Chicago Bears season, and next up is the best rookie.

Householder's 2023 NFL Week 1 Game Preview: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - The bad man is gone, but will the hurt remain the same?

