Bears vs Packers Injury Report: Cole questionable for Chicago, Watson out for Green Bay

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have each held their final full practice before Sunday's matchup, so that means we have the first injury designations for gameday.

Before we get into Chicago's report, here's a reminder of the current Bears on injured reserve: Teven Jenkins (LG) and Doug Kramer (C).

Both Jenkins and Kramer were placed on IR after the 53-man roster was set, so they are eligible to return after the Bears' fourth game. The other players that were on IR have all been released with an injury settlement.

Here's how Chicago lists this Sunday's injury report.

LB - Dylan Cole (Hamstring) - Questionable

And that's it.

The other Bears on the report earlier this week practiced in full today and carry no injury designation. Cole was a limited participant at practice today, but I guess he'll be inactive on Sunday.

And here's how the Packers list their report for the season opener.

WR - Christian Watson (Hamstring) - Out

WR - Romeo Doubs (Hamstring) - Questionable

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn't practiced in a couple of weeks, but he'll be out there protecting Jordan Love's blind side.

Watson is their top wideout, so his absence will be felt, and Doubs has been able to practice in a limited capacity the last two days.