Best Bets: Bears vs Packers Prop Bets

New this year, we’re going to bring to you prop bets that we like every week. While the article might not always focus on the Bears game, we’ll try to find a Bears bet we like to highlight if you’re only interested in betting Navy and Orange. For the first week, we’re focusing in on the Chicago offense.

The preseason can only tell us so much about how the offense might look, so Week 1 betting should always be approached with caution. This is not the time to throw down double bets on everything.

However, I think the Bears are clearly excited about Khalil Herbert to take over RB1 duties, particularly in the early going. Last year, Herbert excelled in that role, putting up huge numbers. The preseason screen play for a long score sticks out in my head as well. Because of that, I’m taking all the Herbert yardage props - over 50.5 rushing yards, over 8.5 rushing yards, over 63.5 rushing + receiving yards.

As far as the passing game, there’s a clear WR1 in this offense and his name is DJ Moore. The newly acquired star wide receiver has a modest yardage total that I’m gladly grabbing with the over 48.5 yards. I think that’s the last time we see a betting total that low for Moore all season.

Finally, as mentioned in the full Sunday slate article, the over in this one looks enticing. To get there, the Bears need to do their share and score at least three touchdowns. This prop is particularly nice on that as we’re getting +125, meaning we’re getting more than even money on this one. That’s some nice bonus juice.

Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks