The Bear’s Den, September 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Potash: Nate Davis, Jaquan Brisker will play vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - After missing several key players throughout training camp, the Bears will head into their opener on Sunday with all available starters healthy.

Nate Davis returns to practice, is expected to play Sunday - 670 The Score - Bears right guard Nate Davis returned to practice Friday and is expected to play in Chicago’s season opener against Green Bay on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Morale Boost For Bears/Packers on Sunday? - On Tap Sports Net - Dick Butkus, along with other Chicago Bears legends, might be in attendance for Bears/Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Bears plan to choose location for new stadium in near future - 670 The Score - Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren sees progress in the organization’s quest to build a new stadium, he wrote in a letter sent to season-ticket holders.

Parkins: Fields faces most pressure of any player in Week 1 - 670 The Score - 670 The Score host Danny Parkins shared his belief on the Audacy original podcast 1st & Pod that Bears quarterback Justin Fields has the most pressure on him of any player in the NFL heading into Week 1.

Darnell Mooney ready for Bears’ ‘monsters’ to show what they can do vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Monsters. Playmakers. Healthy and eager, Darnell Mooney can’t wait for the Bears’ new offense to show what they can do.

Chicago Bears: What’s the team’s biggest single-season turnaround? - WGN-TV - The Bears are hoping to improve in 2023 after sporting an NFL-worst 3-14 record in 2022.

Cronin: With Aaron Rodgers gone, Bears hope to revive rivalry with Packers - ESPN - Chicago has lost eight straight to Green Bay, but now the Packers have a different QB, and the Bears have new-found optimism.

Ex-Packers turned Bears give intel on Packers QB Jordan Love – NBC Sports Chicago - With three former Packers and Green Bay’s old QB coach in the building, the Bears should have a good feel for what new Packers QB Jordan Love will throw at them...

Jackson: Fans on West, South sides feel differently about Bears this season — in a good way - Chicago Sun-Times - The low-key origin of the shift rests in the quiet reconnection the organization has made in the communities that have felt neglected by the team for decades.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears - NFL.com - Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday’s game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Jordan Love: Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry starts new era - Chicago Tribune - The Green Bay Packers couldn’t possibly move seamlessly from a Hall of Fame quarterback to a future Hall of Fame quarterback to another long-term solid starter. Could they?

Intercepted: Previewing Packers-Bears with PFF’s Brad Spielberger - Acme Packing Company - Is Justin Fields the guy in Chicago?

5 Question with the Enemy: Week 1 — Packers vs. Bears - Acme Packing Company - To assist us in breaking down the season opener against the Chicago Bears, Windy City Gridiron’s Bill Zimmerman was kind enough to answer some questions for us this week.

NFL Preview: Packers @ Bears, by the numbers - Acme Packing Company - With plenty of changes to the roster, how different are the Bears this year? Jack’s note: Loading up the Know Thine Enemy section like this feels wrong, but there’s enough Bears content on our sister site APC that I had to. Bear Down.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Former Bear David Montgomery makes an impact for Lions in opening night win - WGN-TV - The running back helped Detroit to an upset win over the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL season opener in Kansas City Thursday night.

Patrick Mahomes looked mortal: Why what plagued the Chiefs is good for Justin Fields - On Tap Sports Net - Patrick Mahomes’ and the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles in the NFL season opener provide a case study for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Injured reserve a “definite possibility” for Cooper Kupp - NBC Sports - Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is out this Sunday and it may be a while before he has a chance to return to action.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

JB's Best Bets: Sunday Full Slate - Windy City Gridiron - Our picks for the full slate of games on Sunday

Roundtable: Chicago Bears 2023 Season Prediction for Breakout player - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is running through several predictions for the 2023 Chicago Bears season, and next up is our pick for the breakout player.

Wiltfong: Bears fans expect Khalil Herbert to lead the team in rushing in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - We have the results to your latest Chicago Bears Reacts survey questions right here...

Roundtable: Keys to the game for Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers week one - Windy City Gridiron - Our staff unlocks their keys to the game for the Bears to beat the Packers.

Zimmerman' Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Answering the tough questions - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down with our Packers sister site and get the answers to some key questions about the Packers

Wiltfong's Bears vs Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson out for Green Bay - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full and final injury report for the Bears ad Packers.

Infante: Week 2 CFB preview, prospect spotlight, and open thread - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a look at which college games and prospects to keep an eye on in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Roundtable: Chicago Bears 2023 Season Predictions for Comeback player of the year - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is running through several predictions for the 2023 Chicago Bears season, and next up is our comeback pick!

