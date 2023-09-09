Bears add Robert Tonyan to the injury report, release Dylan Cole, elevate two practice squadders

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears announced a few transactions ahead of the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

They elevated practice squad players tight end Stephen Carlson and linebacker DeMarquis Gates to the active roster for the game, released linebacker Dylan Cole, and added tight end Robert Tonyan to the injury report with a back issue.

Carlson has played in 25 games during his NFL career, all with the Browns, with seven starts and over 400 snaps on special teams.

Gates, a former All-USFL performer from 2022, played as a reserve in three games for the Bears last year.

Cole had been nursing a hamstring injury most of the offseason and was finally able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. He’s a candidate to return next week when all signed veterans no longer have their full 2023 salary guaranteed.

The Bears now have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Tonyan wasn’t on their injury report all week, so whatever issue he’s having with his back happened after yesterday’s practice and today’s walkthrough.

The Bears will announce their active players 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.