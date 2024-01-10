Chicago Bears Assistant Coach Interview Tracker

The Chicago Bears announced the status of their coaching staff for the 2024 season on January 10. Head coach Matt Eberflus will be back for a third year, as will his entire defensive staff, although thstill need of a defensive coordinator after Alan Williams resigned early in the 2023 season. Eberflus announced they would overhaul the offensive staff, with the only holdovers being offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray.

Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles will go about filling in the gaps on the coaching staff in the coming days and weeks, and we’ll track all their interview requests here. We’ll also track other Bears-related nuggets for a coach or front-office positions around the NFL.

On his podcast earlier today, Adam Jahns mentioned that he believes the Bears are also interviewing for their offensive staff during their coordinator interviews. (link) So, my guess yesterday that Waldron could get the coordinator gig with Olson remaining as his QB coach may be in play. Perhaps a passing and running game coordinator would be in the works as well.

On Sunday, the Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their vacant offensive coordinator job. (link)

The Chargers have completed their interview with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their open general manager position. (link)

Kentucky’s Liam Coen is a serious candidate for the Bears offensive coordinator job, but also the vacant OC job at Ohio State. (link)

This had been rumored, but now there’s some confirmation: The Bears have interviewed former Seattle QB coach Greg Olson for their vacant offensive coordinator job. (link)

The Bears plan to interview Kentucky offensive coordinator/QBs coach Liam Coen for their offensive coordinator position. Coen previously spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, including as their offensive coordinator in 2022. (Link)

The Los Angeles Chargers plan to interview Ian Cunningham for their GM job, and there is buzz growing that he’s the front-runner.

The Commanders are hiring 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters as their new general manager; Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was a finalist there.

The Bears plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for their open offensive coordinator job. (link)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is expected to be a finalist for the Washington Commanders.

On Wednesday night, the Bears requested an interview with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for their vacant offensive coordinator position. (link)

Here are the positions the Bears have vacancies at.

Offensive coordinator

Quarterbacks coach

Running backs coach

Wide receivers coach

Assistant tight ends coach

Defensive coordinator