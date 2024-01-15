What we know so far about the Bears assistant coach and front office changes

We're seven days removed from Black Monday around the NFL, and there's been plenty to discuss all week. We have a head coach/general manager tracker keeping tabs on the openings and hirings around the league here, and we have a tracker going for news more specific to the Chicago Bears right here.

The Bears are still looking for several assistant coaches: offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running backs coach, wide receivers coach, and assistant tight ends coach, and the Bears are also in the market for at least one new member of their front office.

Once the Wild Card round concludes, there will likely be more news and rumors that come up around the league.

The Bears will be methodical in their search, and part of that is the league rules in place to hire coaches, so here's what we know so far.

Assistant coaches

The Bears have reportedly interviewed three candidates so far for their vacant offensive coordinator position: Seattle OC Shane Waldron, Seattle QB coach Greg Olson, and San Francisco passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, with Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen expected to interview soon.

Update: On Sunday night it was reported the Bears interviewed former Ravens OC Greg Roman for their vacant OC job.

No news has been reported about any of their other vacancies.

Based on the candidates so far, my guess is that Waldron will get the coordinator gig with Olson remaining as his QB coach. Waldron runs the Shanahan-style offense that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has expressed a fondness for.

Front Office

Chicago Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham interviewed with the Chargers for their vacant GM job, and he appears to be the favorite to land that gig.

Jeff King, the Bears' Co-Director of Player Personnel, also had an interview with the Chargers for their GM job. If Cunningham leaves, King is a candidate to replace him.

The Bears have parted ways with Senior Vice President and General Counsel Cliff Stein, who built his rep amongst our fans for swiftly negotiating the contracts of their rookie class before there was a standard rookie wage scale.

Rooney Rule

From the NFL Operations page: "The Rooney Rule encourages hiring best practices to foster and provide opportunity to diverse leadership throughout the NFL."

For all the specifics of the rule, be sure to hit the link above, but here's how it will affect the Bears this hiring cycle.

Chicago must interview at least one external minority candidate for their offensive and defensive coordinator job. The Bears are also required to conduct an outside interview with a minority and/or female candidate for their vacant QB coach position.

If the Bears' Ian Cunningham leaves for a GM job with another franchise, the Bears will be awarded a third-round compensatory pick this year and next.

Be sure to stay abreast of everything in the two trackers linked above.