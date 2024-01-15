The Bear’s Den, January 15, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Young QBs, opportunity: Why Bears should appeal to all offensive coordinator candidates - The Athletic - The Bears are looking for their next offensive coordinator. Can they attract a top candidate with Matt Eberflus going into Year 3 at 10-24?

Bears asst. GM Ian Cunningham interviews with Chargers: report – NBC Sports Chicago - Ian Cunningham has a sterling reputation around the league, as he’s now interviewed for four GM spots in the past two offseasons, including the Commanders...

Who have Bears interviewed for offensive coordinator? – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears have interviewed at least four candidates for the position in the four days since Luke Getsy’s dismissal

2024 NFL Draft: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum declare for draft – NBC Sports Chicago - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s national-championship-winning quarterback, is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. McCarthy made the announcement...

Is DJ Moore one of NFL’s top receivers? Montez Sweat sure thinks so – NBC Sports Chicago - Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe isn’t a believer in Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore’s place among the leagues’ best wideouts, but Montez Sweat...

Draft deadline looms for USC’s Caleb Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - The presumptive first pick in this year’s draft still hasn’t said whether he’ll be a part of it.

NFL is out of its league in honoring Martin Luther King - Chicago Sun-Times - Compared to the NBA, which celebrates the civil rights activist properly (and early), the NFL is sadly fumbling.

In the NFL Draft, picking first is no promise of greatness - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears fans looking for a savior with the No. 1 overall pick might want to look away.

Why Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles retained coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hitched the team’s future to the idea that coach Matt Eberflus has laid the groundwork for a championship.

Who have Bears interviewed for offensive coordinator? – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears have interviewed at least four candidates for the position in the four days since Luke Getsy's dismissal

2024 NFL Draft: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum declare for draft – NBC Sports Chicago - J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s national-championship-winning quarterback, is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. McCarthy made the announcement...

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mac Jones became a major sticking point for Bill Belichick, Patriots - NBC Sports - With quarterback the most important position for any NFL team, it’s no surprise that a quarterback was at the heart of the fracture between former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and ownership.

Report: Maxx Crosby to explore trade if Raiders don’t hire Antonio Pierce - NBC Sports - Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby endorsed hiring interim head coach Antonio Pierce on a full-time basis near the end of the regular season and he did the same in a social media post on Friday, but that might not be the end of his push.

Raiders to interview Leslie Frazier for head coach - NBC Sports - The Raiders have not yet conducted an interview for their head coaching vacancy, but the first interview is scheduled.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

ECD: Chicago Bears Dismiss Senior Vice President Cliff Stein - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears will be seeking a new General Counsel as the highly regarded, 22-year veteran is out.

Wiltfong: DJ Moore is your 2023 Chicago Bears Team MVP - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the second Chicago Bears Reacts results this week.

Infante: Hula Bowl prospects for Bears to target in 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at players in today’s Hula Bowl the Bears should keep an eye on.

Thompson: Ryan Poles playing a dangerous game by retaining Matt Eberflus - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears had a chance to take a major swing to accelerate their rebuild. But Ryan Poles chose to keep the foundation Matt Eberflus laid in place. Will it backfire?

Wiltfong: Fan confidence in the Chicago Bears drops - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.