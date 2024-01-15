Report: Chicago Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their offensive coordinator job

On Sunday night, Peter Schrager, the Senior National Writer for Fox Sports, reported that the Chicago Bears interviewed Greg Roman for their open offensive coordinator position.

The 51-year-old Roman has been coaching since 1995, and he last coached with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season. In the NFL, he's served as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016, and in Baltimore from 2019 to 2022, and each year his team featured a top-ten running game.

He was known for building his offenses around a rushing attack aided by mobile quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick (S.F.), Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo), and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), but his passing game has been questioned by many.

Robert Griffin III, his former backup quarterback with the Ravens, said that wide receivers "hate" his system and he could never make it about Lamar Jackson's passing skills.

Roman is the fourth coach the Bears have reported to have interviewed for their offensive coordinator position, following Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and QB coach Greg Olson, and San Francisco passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was reported to have an interview soon.

While Schrager reported that Roman's interview was for offensive coordinator, it's always possible he could be looked at for another position on Chicago's offensive staff.