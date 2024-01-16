The Bear’s Den, January 16, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Potential Bears draft pick QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - The suspense over whether Williams would pivot to the 2025 draft or various other options is over, and he’s officially an option for the Bears.

NFL draft analyst on Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears and No. 1 pick - Chicago Tribune - USC quarterback Caleb Williams has declared for the NFL draft, opening the door for GM Ryan Poles to solve one of this offseason’s high-stakes riddles: What should the Chicago Bears do with the No. 1 pick?

Column: Chicago Bears can learn to turn a franchise’s fortunes from Houston Texans - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans were the worst in the NFL in 2022. But as Bears coach Matt Eberflus seeks to reboot the majority of his offensive staff and find a defensive coordinator, the Texans are preparing for a playoff game.

J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft after leading Michigan to national title - Chicago Tribune - J.J. McCarthy is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft after leading Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy made the announcement Sunday on social media.

Bears 2024 NFL mock draft: Justin Fields trade cements QB path – NBC Sports Chicago - This offseason will be a franchise-defining one for the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles. Insider Josh Schrock’s first mock draft sees the Bears make a...

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator search: Shane Waldron has been to a Super Bowl and learned from the best - CHGO Sports - The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Shane Waldron for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Here is what Waldron brings to the table.

Caleb Williams officially declares for 2024 NFL Draft – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams’ college career is officially over after the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner declared for the NFL draft on Monday. Will Chicago be his next stop?

C.J. Stroud, Texans show Bears what’s possible, could have been – NBC Sports Chicago - As C.J. Stroud and the Texans rolled the Browns on Wild Card Weekend, Ryan Poles and the Bears got a glimpse of what is possible and what could have been.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Chargers for head coach job – NBC Sports Chicago - The Los Angeles Chargers have officially gone after University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. It is Harbaugh’s first NFL interview since the Minnesota...

23 million, on average, made Dolphins-Chiefs the most streamed event in U.S. history - NBC Sports - As more and more Americans cut the cable cord, more and more get their video content from streaming platforms.

Chris Grier on Tua Tagovailoa: Goal is to have him here long-term, playing at a high level - NBC Sports - One of the storylines for the Dolphins this offseason will concern quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's contract.

Commanders announce the hiring of Adam Peters as General Manager - NBC Sports - Washington has made it official.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: What we know about the Bears assistant coach and front office changes - Windy City Gridiron - We check in on what we know so far regarding the Chicago Bears assistant coach and front office search and changes.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.