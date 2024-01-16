Bears sign Khalid Kareem and Doug Kramer Jr. to Reserve/Future Contracts

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears added two more players to reserve/future contracts when they signed center Doug Kramer Jr. and defensive end Khalid Kareem.

The Bears originally drafted Kramer in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he's been up and down between their 53-man roster and practice squad a few times. He also was on the Cardinals' roster for a couple of weeks in 2023.

Kareem, a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2020, was claimed off waivers by the Bears before the 2023 season after being waived by the Colts. He appeared in one game last season for the Bears, spent some time on injured reserve, and their practice squad.

Here's the full list of players the Bears have signed to reserve/futures deals so far.

Nsimba Webster, WR

Stephen Carlson, TE

Aviante Collins, OL

Roy Mbaeteka, OL

Bill Murray, OL

Jerome Carvin, OL

Doug Kramer Jr., C

Micah Baskerville, LB

Adrian Colbert, S

Douglas Coleman, DB

Michael Dwumfour, DL

Daniel Hardy, DL

Khalid Kareem, DE

Corliss Waitman, P

Cameron Lyons, LS

As a reminder, our sister site, Behind the Steel Curtain, explained what these types of contracts mean in a series they ran last year.