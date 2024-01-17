Chicago Bears hitting free agency this offseason

The Chicago Bears have a lot of change coming this offseason.

They are currently searching for an offensive coordinator, they’re going to have the first overall pick and could start over at quarterback and there are always roster changes.

The Bears have 16 players with expiring contracts that will fit some form of free agency.

Two of those are Exclusive Rights Free Agents, which are players with less than three seasons of NFL service. The team they played for has the right to offer them a one-year league minimum deal.

There is one restricted free agent, which is a player with three accrued seasons to whom their team can tender a one-year contract offer.

Then they have 14 unrestricted free agents, who have the right to negotiate and sign with any team at the start of the new league year.

This year the free agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 13. The negotiating period for free agents begins on March 11.

With those dates and explanations out of the way, let’s get to the Bears free agents.

Exclusive rights free agents

WR Joe Reed

CB Josh Blackwell

Restricted free agent

WR Collin Johnson

Unrestricted free agents

CB Jaylon Johnson

WR Darnell Mooney

DE Yannick Ngkoue

DT Justin Jones

C Lucas Patrick

G/C Dan Feeney

TE Robert Tonyan

DE Rasheem Green

RB D’Onta Freeman

TE Marcedes Lewis

LS Patrick Scales

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Trent Taylor

LB Dylan Cole

Johnson is the most likely candidate for a contract extension or the franchise tag. We’ll see where negotiations go, but hopefully, they can lock Johnson up long-term as he is coming off a career season.

Are there any of the Bears’ free agents you’d like to see return other than Jaylon Johnson?