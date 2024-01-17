The Bear’s Den, January 17, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Song written & performed by Denmaster Ken (circa 2001).

BEARRRSSSS

Bringing some warmth with a book about the ‘63 Bears and some other sports tales from the podcast world - In order to give you some relief from the seasonal sports weariness, I happily give you two books that should warm these winter days.

Inside Justin Fields’ 2023 stats: What the numbers tell us about the Bears’ QB situation - The Athletic - The numbers for Fields weren’t pretty in 2023, but he showed progress and was at his best when throwing to DJ Moore. A closer look.

Bears’ offensive coordinator search gives answers, questions about QB future – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ first five offensive coordinator interviews give us a glimpse into their desires for the future of the offense, but also raise some questions about...

Dane Brugler reveals NFL teams thoughts on Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - The Athletic’s top NFL draft expert, Dane Brugler, recently released his coveted mock draft ahead of the start of the NFL offseason. In it, he revealed what...

Greg Olson, not Greg Olsen, linked to Bears OC job interviews – NBC Sports Chicago - Both are former Bears, which adds to the confusion

Bears sign 2 more players to reserve/future deals - 670 - The Bears on Tuesday signed center Doug Kramer Jr. and pass rusher Khalid Kareem to reserve/future deals. They’ve signed 15 players to that type of contract recently.

Darnell Mooney’s ‘bounce back’ may come away from Bears - 670 - After a 2023 season in which he struggled to produce for the Bears, receiver Darnell Mooney is set to enter free agency this offseason and perhaps needs a change of scenery.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Falcons interview Jim Harbaugh - NBC Sports - Belichick Monday, Harbaugh Tuesday for Atlanta.

Report: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will meet with owner Jeffrey Lurie on Wednesday - NBC Sports - The football world has been closely watching a pair of teams in the NFC East since both made ugly exits from the postseason in the wild-card round.

VICIS on broken Patrick Mahomes helmet: Not ideal, but helmet did its job - NBC Sports - Questions still remain about bizarre moment from Saturday night.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign Khalid Kareem and Doug Kramer Jr. to Reserve/Future Contracts - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have added two more players to their offseason roster.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Setting a Board and Preparing for the NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some more insight on an NFL team’s process in prepping for the draft.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Rome Odunze scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down his scouting report on Washington’s superstar WR.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.