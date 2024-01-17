Bears Reacts Survey: Do you want Matt Eberflus to keep calling the defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Chicago Bears assistant coaching search has officially been underway for about a week now, and if you've missed any news or rumors about that, hit up our tracker right here. After gutting several offensive coaches from the staff, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have yet to make any hires, but the longest vacancy on the staff is on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams stepped away from the Bears nearly four months ago, so Eberflus took up play-calling responsibilities. Under his coordination, the defense made marked improvements over Williams' time calling the defense, but 'Flus also had more talent to work with, and the returning players were going into year two of his scheme.

When Eberflus was hired, he said he wanted to be a CEO head coach and let his coordinators run each side of the ball, but now, after some success in 2023 back calling the defense, he's not so sure about his plans next season.

He said last week about their upcoming interviews for defensive coordinator, "As we talk to these candidates, we're going to keep everything open right now."

Vote in this week's Reacts questions here.

Now that we know the coaches the Bears need to replace and that 'Flus was retained, are you confident in the franchise's direction?

Do you want Eberflus to continue as the Bears' defensive play caller, or do you want to see him bring on someone to take that responsibility?