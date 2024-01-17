Bears Richard Hightower named a Head Coach for the 2024 Shrine Bowl

On Wednesday, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced that Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as this year’s head coach for the East team. The head coach for the West team will be New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The 43-year-old Hightower has been coaching since 2006 and is about to start his third season as Bears’ special teams coordinator. Before his current stint in Chicago, he was the special teams coordinator for the 49ers from 2017 to 2021. He also spent the 2016 season in Chicago as their assistant special teams coach.

Hightower played his college ball at the University of Texas with fellow NFL coach Kyle Shanahan, whom he’s coached with at four NFL teams.

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on February 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (CT) on the NFL Network, and as always, it will raise awareness and benefit Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children.