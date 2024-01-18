The Bear’s Den, January 18, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Ranking the Chicago Bears offensive line: Final grades, rankings for 2023 season - On Tap Sports Net - Discover how the Chicago Bears’ offensive line stacked up in our exclusive rankings for the 2023 NFL season. Who paved the way for success, and who needs to be replaced?

Cowboys announce that Mike McCarthy will return - NBC Sports - Jerry Jones touts regular-season win percentage, downplays 1-3 postseason record.

Maxx Crosby undergoes knee surgery - NBC Sports - Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby found a way to play through a knee injury, throughout most of the 2023 regular season.

Bears GM Ryan Poles’ legacy is on the line with Justin Fields decision - Chicago Sun-Times - Better for the GM to draft USC’s Caleb Williams than to gamble on Justin Fields improving.

Opportunity knocks for Bears — and Caleb Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ history of offensive ineptitude and quarterback development is well-documented. The 2024 Bears don’t fit the profile of teams with the No. 1 overall pick. With the right coordinator ... the pieces might actually be in place.

Bears mock draft reaction: If they take a QB at No. 1, is it definitely Caleb Williams? - The Athletic - In Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft, the Bears go with Williams at No. 1 and an edge rusher at No. 9. Are those the right picks?

Ranking the 18 NFL teams that missed the playoffs: Who could get back in 2024? - The Athletic - Coaching and/or quarterback questions abound for a number of teams that missed the postseason. Who will still be playing next January?

Tremaine Edmunds beats Jaylon Johnson for Bears Ballhawk award – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus presented Tremaine Edmunds with the postseason award

Bears interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator role – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears continue to search the Sean McVay tree for their new offensive coordinator as they interviewed Thomas Brown for the position Wednesday.

Jaylon Johnson notes factors in Justin Fields’ stunted development – NBC Sports Chicago - It’s no secret the Bears locker room is fully behind Justin Fields while his tenure with the Bears remains nebulous. But they’ve never taken a stance to say...

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade down twice for boatload of picks – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears general manager Ryan Poles once again commits to Justin Fields in our latest mock draft.

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know - NFL.com - The East-West Shrine Bowl has revealed its initial list of NFL prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game. Eric Edholm provides what you need to know about this collection of 2024 NFL Draft candi

World’s Smallest Caleb Williams Breakdown - Da Bears Blog - It’s draft season and Caleb Williams is on my mind — I’ll have a longer, more thorough breakdown out later this offseason, but today I wanted to highlight his play from within the pocket. Specifically, whenever I watch him I see the following:

Bears believe 'sky's the limit' for Darnell Wright - 670 - The Bears made a difficult decision in the 2023 NFL Draft by passing on premier defensive line prospect Jalen Carter to instead take offensive tackle Darnell Wright, a call that general manager Ryan Poles believes was the right one.

Wiltfong: Bears Richard Hightower named a Head Coach for the 2024 Shrine Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - A nice opportunity for Chicago’s special teams coordinator.

Bears Reacts Survey: Do you want Eberflus to keep calling the defense? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s Bears SB Nation Reacts survey questions!

Householder: 2024 Chicago Bears free agents - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have some big names that could test the market or get new deals.

