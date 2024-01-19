How to Watch the NFL’s Divisional Round

There wasn’t much drama in five of the six games on Wild Card weekend, so hopefully, we’ll get some more excitement when the divisional round kicks off this weekend.

Here’s the full schedule, and when the games begin, this will be your open thread to discuss all the action!

All times are listed as Central.

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC: 3:30 p.m. - Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

NFC: 7:00 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC: 2:00 p.m. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 5:30 p.m. - Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

The good news is there is no streaming exclusive game during the Divisional round games, but considering last week's Dolphins vs. Chiefs Wild Card game was the most live-streamed event in US history, it’s probably going to happen again next season.

Conference Championship Sunday, Jan. 28​

AFC: 2:00 p.m. - AFC Championship Game (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 5:30 p.m. - NFC Championship Game (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Which games are you most looking forward to watching this weekend?

