Making Monsters: Breaking down Drake Maye and other first round options

Taylor Doll has shifted her Making Monsters podcast into offseason mode, and just like last year, she’s focusing on possible draft picks for the Chicago Bears.

If the Bears decide to move on from Justin Fields, they’ll need a quarterback, so her following few shows will be about that all-important position. Her first in a series looking at rookie QB options for Chicago has her interviewing Tar Heels writer and podcaster Adam Lucas and the Draft Network’s Justin Melo for more insight into North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Maye could very well be at the top of some teams’ boards, so they discuss Maye’s strengths, weaknesses, and leadership ability. They also break down some other first-round prospects since the Bears have picks one and nine in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Check out Taylor’s latest here for some draft discussion.

