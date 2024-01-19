Top Ten Mock Draft: Drake Maye Edition

As the Chicago Bears gear up for possibly their most important offseason in franchise history, we are going to take a look at the top of the NFL Draft and what the Bears could potentially do. Bears fans are all over the place in terms of what they want: some want Caleb Williams, some what Justin Fields with Marvin Harrison, others want to trade down and get a massive haul. We will explore all those options and then some!

With our first top ten mock, we take a look at what the Bears’ draft would look like if they decide that Drake Maye is their quarterback of the future.

1. Washington Commanders- Caleb Williams, USC Quarterback

The Commanders and Bears work out a deal that gives them their hometown hero and gives Ryan Poles a little extra draft capital. The Commanders send their second round pick, 36 overall, 2 2025 3rd round pick, as well as G/C Ricky Stromberg, Washington’s 3rd round pick in 2023, to the Chicago Bears to swap picks 1 and 2. It’s an overpay, but Washington is willing to do it for the QB they covet.

2. Chicago Bears- Drake Maye, North Carolina Quarterback

After settling on Maye at quarterback, Poles is thrilled that he’s able to land a high second round pick this year and another day 2 pick next year, as well as Stromberg, who can help bolster the Bears interior depth and could be a future starting center for them. Stromberg missed most of his rookie season with a knee injury. Poles gets his QB1 in the draft but still manages to add two more strong pieces to the roster.

3. New England Patriots- Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback

The Patriots are a bit of a mystery here. Jared Mayo recently said they would take the best player at an important position. Some speculated that he could mean quarterback, while others know the Patriots desperately need help at wide receiver and could have been suggesting Marvin Harrison.

4. Arizona Cardinals- Marvin Harrison, Ohio State Wide Receiver

If the Patriots go QB at 3, the Cardinals will run this name up to the podium. They desperately need a strong weapon for Kyler Murray to utilize and this is exactly what the Cardinals need to bolster their offense.

5. Los Angeles Chargers- Malik Nabers, LSU Wide Receiver

The Chargers are going to have a new head coach and a new front office, but the constant that will remain is Justin Herbert. With a few excellent weapons on the board, the Chargers decide to go back to the well after drafting Quentin Johnston last year and grab the electric Nabers that could make a vicious weapon for Herbert for the next 10 years.

6. New York Giants- Brock Bowers, Georgia Tight End

The Giants have to bolster their offense and utilizing the pick to grab a playmaker at tight end will certainly help whoever is at quarterback for this team, whether it’s the return of Daniel Jones or a fresh face (veteran or rookie) at the position.

7. Tennessee Titans- Joe Alt, Notre Dame Tackle

Joe Alt and Peter Skoronski seems like the Titans would have the left side of the line settled for the next decade.

8. Atlanta Falcons- Dallas Turner, Alabama Edge

Will this be Bill Belichick’s first selection with the Atlanta Falcons? If Belichick is here, he may want a QB with experience (Justin Fields anyone?) and focus on beefing up the defense. Atlanta didn’t rush the passer well and this is a great place to start.

9. Chicago Bears- Rome Odunze, Washington Wide Receiver

I am going to attempt to not mock Odunze to the Bears at 9 in every single one of these. Odunze would complement DJ Moore very well and give Maye two excellent targets outside with Cole Kmet as well. An absolutely excellent fit for a team that should be focused on beefing up the offense this offseason.

10. New York Jets- Olu Fashanu, Penn State Tackle

The name may change, but the Jets will select an offensive lineman in every one of these mocks. Aaron Rodgers will be returning behind an offensive line that resembles a slice of Swiss Cheese.

