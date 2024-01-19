The Bear’s Den, January 19, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans - Chicago Sun-Times - Kliff Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others.

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for Bears offensive coordinator job: Source - The Athletic - Kingsbury served as a quarterback coach and offensive analyst for USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bears 2023 rewind: DJ Moore’s standout season, Cole Kmet climbs the ranks - The Athletic - We go inside the numbers for the 2023 Bears offense, looking at Moore’s milestones and the O-line, where Darnell Wright was an ironman.

Caleb Williams’ trainer, Kliff Kingsbury might hint at Bears’ QB plan – NBC Sports Chicago - Everything the Bears do from now until April will be dissected for clues about their quarterback plan. From their OC search to Caleb Williams’ trainer, a few...

Bears request Kliff Kingsbury interview for OC job, per report – NBC Sports Chicago - Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has a notable link to a big 2024 NFL draft prospect

Bears interviewing Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator role – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears continue to shake the Shanahan-McVay tree in their search for a new OC. Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson is the latest to put...

Bears Report Card: Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon blossomed in 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ roster is in a good place as they enter the next phase of their rebuild, with a young, ascending secondary as reason 1A to believe the future is...

Bears believe in Braxton Jones but keep options open at LT - 670 - Bears general manager Ryan Poles praised offensive tackle Braxton Jones’ performance in his second NFL season, but Poles also admitted the team could explore competition at that position.

Bills put out the call for snow shovelers on Friday - NBC Sports - The Bills are once again in the market for a few good snow shovelers.

Report: Kliff Kingsbury to interview with Bears on Friday in L.A. - NBC Sports - The Bears have an interview scheduled with USC assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job.

Kerby Joseph on criticism of his low hits: I'm used to being the villain - NBC Sports - Lions safety Kerby Joseph has drawn criticism for low hits that left Vikings tight end T.J.

Zimmerman: Cliff Stein’s rise & fall with Chicago Bears: what led to his dismissal - Windy City Gridiron - After 22 years, Cliff Stein is out with the Chicago Bears organization, what led to such a significant change?

Chicago Bears 1 of 3 teams the NFL can force to do HBO’s Hard Knocks - Windy City Gridiron - This might finally be the year that HBO gets the Chicago market ratings bump.

