Top Ten Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels Edition

There are several options the Chicago Bears can move forward at quarterback with. Even Ryan Poles slipped in his end-of-year press conference and mentioned the four different types of quarterbacks that the offensive coordinator could potentially work with. In what is the least likely QB path, Jayden Daniels is an intriguing option in the NFL Draft, he’s just less intriguing when Drake Maye is there, and especially so with Caleb Williams there.

But perhaps Poles thinks Daniels is the guy who’s truly the cream of this class and decides to maneuver his way to Daniels while allowing other teams to go after Williams and Maye. Here’s the Top Ten Mock with the Bears going after Jayden Daniels.

1. New York Giants- Caleb Williams, USC Quarterback

The Giants know they made a mistake with the Daniel Jones contract so they swing big to fix the situation and bring potentially the next big star to New York City. The Giants trade up from 6 and send the Chicago Bears the 6th pick, as well as picks 39 and 70 (their second and third rounders), their 2025 first round pick, their 2026 second round pick and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

2. Washington Commanders- Drake Maye, North Carolina Quarterback

The Commanders attempt to move up to one to take Williams, but Poles settles on the Giants offer and the Commanders stay put and choose to go with Maye. With brand new ownership, front office and coaches in place, the Commanders line everything up and select their franchise quarterback out of the gate.

3. New England Patriots- Marvin Harrison, Ohio State Wide Receiver

The Patriots could use a quarterback, but they are too taken with the skills of Harrison who is considered the best non-QB in the draft. the Patriots have struggled to have a true WR1 for years and this is exactly what they need to put together a prime situation to put a young QB in place here in a year or two.

4. Arizona Cardinals- Malik Nabers, LSU Wide Receiver

The Cardinals are secretly a little bummed that Harrison didn’t make it to 4, but they certainly aren’t going to be complaining about Nabers who’s elite playmaking ability is exactly what Kyler Murray is going to need to get his 2024 season and his career back on track.

5. Los Angeles Chargers- Brock Bowers, Georgia Tight End

The Chargers were hoping that Harrison or Nabers would be here for them, but with both going early, they land on Bowers who will be an excellent weapon for Justin Herbert. Bowers is a special talent and his abilities will give him immediate success in the Chargers new-look offense with Kellen Moore no longer in town.

6. Chicago Bears- Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback

The draft capital as well as adding an edge on a rookie deal was just too tantalizing for Poles who loved Daniels and thought the move was worth the gamble to get him a few picks later. Poles now enters the 2025 offseason with two first round picks again and still has reset the quarterback clock. The Panthers trade from 2023 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

7. Tennessee Titans- Joe Alt, Notre Dame Tackle

We mocked Joe Alt here previously and we’re going to do it again. The Titans need tackles, and Alt is a really good one.

8. Atlanta Falcons- Rome Odunze, Washington Wide Receiver

In an attempt to not mock Odunze to the Bears over and over, the Falcons decide they need another weapon with their new quarterback. They have Drake London and Kyle Pitts (with Bijan Robinson) and now with Odunze, they have an elite collection of weapons to try to propel this offense to new heights.

9. New Orleans Saints- Dallas Turner, Alabama Edge

The Bears had plans to take an offensive weapon here, but with all four big guns off the board already, Poles makes a last minute pivot. The Saints are excited that Turner is here and decide to trade up to land him. The Saints send 14 and 45 to Chicago in exchange for 9 and 123 (the Eagles 4th round pick from the Jalen Carter trade).

10. New York Jets- Olu Fashanu, Penn State Tackle

The name may change, but the Jets will select an offensive lineman in every one of these mocks. Aaron Rodgers will be returning behind an offensive line that resembles a slice of Swiss Cheese. Yes, this is the same thing we wrote in the Drake Maye mock draft.

14. Chicago Bears- Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois Defensive Tackle

There are going to be Bears fans that are going to be upset that Poles made these two trades and ended up with an Edge and a 3-Tech and no additional offensive pieces but the Bears defensive line is now loaded with a youthful front of Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, Newton and Thibodeaux up front with DeMarcus Lawrence, Andrew Billings and Zacch Pickens rotating in behind them.

The two trades gives Poles the following after his first round:



Jayden Daniels, Jer’Zhan Newton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, picks 39, 45, 70, a 2025 first rounder and a 2026 second rounder.



Not too shabby in a day’s work.