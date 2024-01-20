2024 NFL Draft: Sedrick Van Pran scouting report

When you think of centers in the 2024 NFL Draft, the first time that comes to mind for many is Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran.

A three-year starter at the SEC level, Van Pran has been battle-tested at the highest level. Many expected him to be an early-round pick in the 2023 draft, but he decided to stay in school for his senior season. Now, with a large resume under his name, he figures to be one of the top interior offensive linemen selected in the 2024 class.

What exactly does Van Pran do well, though? How high is his ceiling at the next level? Let’s explore this by breaking down one of the top centers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Games watched: vs. Michigan, 2021; vs. Oregon, 2022; @ South Carolina, 2022; vs. Georgia Tech, 2023; vs. UT-Martin, 2023; vs. TCU, 2023

Strengths

Plays with a nasty edge that is apparent every time he engages with interior defensive linemen

Has vise grips for hands, and when he locates his strikes accurately, it’s very difficult for opposing defenders to break free from his grasp

Packs a nice punch in his upper body

His hand usage is good in that he times his punches well and rarely over- or under-extends

Showcased improved strike placement and timing over the course of his collegiate career

Does a solid job of sealing off lanes for his teammates in the run game

Good at getting his weight underneath him, and his pads low and base wide at the point of attack

Body control allows him to create leverage against defenses

Difficult blocker to push the pocket against because of his pad level and anchor strength

Showcased better quickness off the line of scrimmage and solid initial burst in his first step as he progressed

Sturdy frame at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds

Weaknesses

Struggles with redirecting his motion in pass protection

When blocking on the move, he sometimes can overshoot his angles, which sees quicker linemen swipe past him

Lower-half flexibility didn’t seem fantastic in the 2023 tape

Size is good, but not great, and his length doesn’t seem all that noticeable

Physical tools, combined with his generally pedestrian athletic ability, can affect his ceiling at the NFL level

Summary

Van Pran might have the highest floor of any center in the 2024 draft.

The physical tools might not be as high as some other prospects in this class, with the likes of Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and potential convert Graham Barton from Duke standing out. However, Van Pran has proven himself to be a reliable anchor for an offensive line.

The physicality of the NFL game doesn’t seem like it will be an issue for him, as his play strength and nasty demeanor stands out when he engages with contact. He projects well as a rookie starter in an inside-zone or gap scheme, but a lack of top-notch agility could hurt his value in an offense oriented in outside-zone blocking philosophies. Either way, Van Pran is a powerful blocker who should be able to develop into a solid starting center in the pros.