WCG Football Commercials Playoff: Series Kickoff

Chicago might have missed out on the playoffs, but Bears fans don’t have to miss all of the fun. Welcome to the Commercial Playoffs. With help from some fellow fans, eight commercials connected to the greater NFL world have been selected by the contributors at Windy City Gridiron, and they have been placed into a bracket. Here are the seedings:

Buffalo Wild Wings: “Flag” DraftKings “Like Magic” featuring Kevin Hart and Ryan Fitzpatrick StateFarm “Combo Meal” featuring Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Geico “Personal Play Names” featuring Andrew Whitworth Old El Paso “So Many Pasobilities” featuring J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt, and Derek Watt Freshpet “Gameday” PepsiCo “Unretirement” featuring Dan Marino, Emmit Smith, Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, and Tom Brady Fox Sports “Team Jackets” featuring Erin Andrews, Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Tom Rinaldi

The winner will be determined by fan vote captured at 48 hours after the poll goes live.

The first showdown is between “Flag” and “Team Jackets”. Airing first in October, “Flag” is actually not the first commercial in the series, but it is the inspiration for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Fox Sports team has had a number of commercials trying to get fans to connect more with their coverage crew, and “Team Jackets” is one of the most popular in that series.

Which commercial does more for the football fan in you?

