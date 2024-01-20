The Bear’s Den, January 20, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Report: Eagles never offered Bears’ T.J. Edwards a contract – NBC Sports Chicago - Subsequently, the Bears signed Edwards to --- what now looks like --- an extreme discount in the form of a three-year contract worth $19 million.

Kliff Kingsbury, Shane Waldron headline Bears’ offensive coordinator candidates – NBC Sports Chicago - Kingsbury will be the ninth candidate to interview for the position since the Bears fired Luke Getsy and several members of the offensive staff on Jan. 10.

Kliff Kingsbury interview more about Caleb Williams than Bears’ OC job – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears and Kliff Kingsbury made waves Thursday when it leaked that the former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach would be interviewing for Chicago’s offensive coordinator position.

Wanny: Hiring Kliff Kingsbury as OC would be ‘worst mistake’ Bears could make - Bears Wire USA Today - “I like Kliff, he’s a good guy,” Wannstedt told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score. “But that would be the worst mistake (Matt) Eberflus could make. Now, if they’re gonna hire him as quarterbacks coach that might be good if they draft Caleb Williams. That all makes sense.”

Caleb Williams’ trainer, Kliff Kingsbury might hint at Bears’ QB plan – NBC Sports Chicago - Everything the Bears do from now until April will lead to conclusions — real or perceived — about the franchise’s path forward at quarterback. Every interview, transaction, meeting, etc., will either point to the Bears sticking with Justin Fields or trading him and selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Myth and realities of Kliff Kingsbury’s pro offense - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears interviewed Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator and here are myths and realities of his Air Raid Offense.

Will Kliff Kingsbury and Caleb Williams reunite at the Bears? - ESPN Video - Mike Tannenbaum speculates over whether Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with the Bears means they will be drafting the former USC QB Caleb Williams.

Biggs: New Jaylon Johnson deal a priority for Chicago Bears - Chicago Tribune - It stands to reason Jaylon Johnson is shooting to reset the market at cornerback considering his performance and accolades in 2023 and the rising salary cap. Whether he gets there with the Chicago Bears remains to be seen.

Moreano: Kliff Kingsbury shouldn’t be the Chicago Bears’ next offensive coordinator but it doesn’t hurt to interview him - CHGO Sports - Even though the Bears are interviewing Kliff Kingsburry for their offensive coordinator position, he shouldn’t be Chicago’s next play caller.

Mass layoffs hit Sports Illustrated after publisher loses license - NPR - The union representing the magazine’s staff said that SI’s publisher plans to cut “a significant number, possibly all” of its union-represented staff.

Making Monsters: Breaking down Drake Maye and other first round options - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast has shifted into offseason mode, and that means a series focusing on possible draft picks!

Wiltfong: How to Watch the NFL’s Divisional Round - Windy City Gridiron - Full schedule for the Divisional Round right here!

Zimmerman's Top Ten Mock Draft: Chicago Bears select Drake Maye Edition - Windy City Gridiron - Our first of several top ten mocks and how they would look depending on the first selection!

Thompson: Former NFL QB shares insight about Caleb Williams’ character - Windy City Gridiron - Former quarterback Brock Huard thinks the Chicago Bears could build a "bully" with Justin Fields at quarterback. But he also shared some positive insights on Caleb Williams, the man who might unseat Fields as the Bears’ franchise quarterback.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Importance of All-Star Games in the Evaluation Process - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares his experience on what the college All-Star games meant to him as a scout.

